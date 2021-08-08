Analysts Expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.28 Billion

Analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to announce sales of $38.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.97 billion to $38.61 billion. JD.com reported sales of $28.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year sales of $146.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.98 billion to $149.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $179.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $171.69 billion to $184.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna cut their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $69.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,977,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,675,065. JD.com has a 12 month low of $59.90 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

