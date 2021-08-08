Analysts Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $186,959,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,492,216 shares of company stock valued at $189,662,944 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 75,619 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 32,911 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBRT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 694,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,853. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

