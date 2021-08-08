Analysts Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.38. Verizon Communications posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,902 shares of company stock worth $2,831,817. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 76,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 178,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.22 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $228.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

