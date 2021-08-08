Analysts Expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). Yext also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yext.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Yext stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 481,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,023. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75. Yext has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 7,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $112,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,219,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,086 shares of company stock worth $2,226,301 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,538,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Yext by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after acquiring an additional 775,832 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Yext in the first quarter valued at about $5,667,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 8.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,975,000 after acquiring an additional 368,321 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,462,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,012,000 after acquiring an additional 341,623 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

See Also: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.