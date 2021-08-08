Analysts Issue Forecasts for Parkland Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PKI. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.70.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$39.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$39.72. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$32.18 and a 52 week high of C$45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 31.48.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

