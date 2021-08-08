Analysts Offer Predictions for Wynn Macau, Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WYNMF)

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Wynn Macau in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS WYNMF opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.18.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

