Analysts Set Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Target Price at $34.50

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,085,129,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Signify Health by 137.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after buying an additional 2,322,587 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,568,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth $53,168,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth $33,660,000.

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $27.53 on Thursday. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

