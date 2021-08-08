Analysts Set Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target at $64.07

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.07.

TRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sidoti raised Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,631,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Transcat by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 9.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $65.08 on Thursday. Transcat has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $486.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

