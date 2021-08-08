Analyzing Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD)

Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allied Resources and Pioneer Natural Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources $6.69 billion 5.53 -$200.00 million $1.64 92.41

Allied Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pioneer Natural Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Allied Resources has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Allied Resources and Pioneer Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Natural Resources 0 5 18 1 2.83

Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $188.43, indicating a potential upside of 24.34%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Allied Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Resources and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources 3.49% 8.91% 5.37%

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Allied Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Resources

Allied Resources, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The company involves in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and gas. Its properties located in Calhoun and Ritchie Counties, West Virginia, and Goliad, Edwards and Jackson Counties, Texas. The company was founded on April 15, 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

