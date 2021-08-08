Analyzing PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and CryoLife (NYSE:CRY)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get PolyPid alerts:

9.4% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of CryoLife shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of CryoLife shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PolyPid and CryoLife’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$36.87 million ($4.07) -1.95 CryoLife $253.23 million 4.24 -$16.68 million $0.25 109.24

CryoLife has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CryoLife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PolyPid has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CryoLife has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and CryoLife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -36.29% -34.83% CryoLife -4.15% 2.39% 0.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PolyPid and CryoLife, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 2 1 3.33 CryoLife 0 1 2 0 2.67

PolyPid presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 221.56%. CryoLife has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.17%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than CryoLife.

Summary

CryoLife beats PolyPid on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system. The company also provides E-xtra DESIGN ENGINEERING products for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-nya, a thoracic stent graft system for the minimally invasive repair of lesions of the descending aorta; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system. In addition, it offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; and cardiac laser therapy products, such as SolarGen 2100s Console and SoloGrip III disposable handpieces. Further, the company sells CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as offers pyrolytic carbon coating services to other medical device manufacturers. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.