Anoncoin Price Up 22.3% This Week (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 77.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a market cap of $244,228.45 and $4.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

