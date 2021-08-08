ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.220-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.25 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.850-$7.150 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.74. 297,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,760. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.85. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $344.11.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

