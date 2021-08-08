Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $10.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 27.9% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AR stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.62. 4,663,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,823,664. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 4.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

