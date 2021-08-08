Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 39.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after acquiring an additional 956,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Anthem by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 50.9% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,720,000 after buying an additional 392,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $379.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

