Anyswap Trading Up 67.1% This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.74 or 0.00006165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 67.1% higher against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $51.06 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00046286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00132043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00150504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,336.08 or 0.99778675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.66 or 0.00800405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

