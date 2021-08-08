Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 257 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $186.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

