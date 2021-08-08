Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,119 Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 200,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 81,047 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,367,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,616,000 after acquiring an additional 133,954 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 186,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 78,124 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.