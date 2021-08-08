Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after buying an additional 480,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 197,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Danaher by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,458,572,000 after purchasing an additional 520,564 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $307.28 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $308.39. The stock has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.