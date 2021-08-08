Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $113,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $22.92 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

