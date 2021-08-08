Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.05. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.75 million, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $730,449.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Noel Strickland sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $606,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

