AQR Capital Management LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 211,603 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $469,170,000 after buying an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 341.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,189 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 86,012 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $23,202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 2,133.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,634 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 176,369 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $37.24 on Friday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

