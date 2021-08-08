AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 6.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after buying an additional 300,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after buying an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $48,739,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 111.3% in the first quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 1,415,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after buying an additional 745,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vonage by 6.9% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,137,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 73,150 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VG stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -113.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

