AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Caledonia Mining worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Caledonia Mining by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caledonia Mining stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.77. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 15.70%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

