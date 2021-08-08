AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,048 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avista by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Avista by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Avista by 85,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avista by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,044,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Avista by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVA opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 88.95%.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

