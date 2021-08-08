AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $303,000 Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

WTS stock opened at $163.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.73. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $163.77.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,353,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,603. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

