AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAVN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 92,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 90,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CJS Securities cut Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of RAVN stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.58. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.78, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.