Aramark (ARMK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Aramark to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.14. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -258.82%.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

