Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%.

Arcus Biosciences stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. 930,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,766. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.17. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $42.36.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCUS. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

