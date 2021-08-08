ArGo (ARGO) Price Reaches $0.12

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One ArGo coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ArGo has traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar. ArGo has a market cap of $1.09 million and $5,859.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ArGo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00055531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.44 or 0.00867525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00100421 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00040748 BTC.

About ArGo

ArGo is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.