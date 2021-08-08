Aries Wealth Management Acquires 141 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.18. 2,268,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.25. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

