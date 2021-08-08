Aries Wealth Management Acquires 545 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.12. 682,359 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.98.

