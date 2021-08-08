Aries Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Aries Wealth Management cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.95. 709,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,297. The stock has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $216.42 and a 12 month high of $298.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.81.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.