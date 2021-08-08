Aries Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,556,097. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $142.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,236,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,562. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.13. The company has a market capitalization of $177.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

