Aries Wealth Management Sells 180 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Aries Wealth Management lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 204.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 149,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,703,000 after acquiring an additional 99,651 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 33.6% during the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $296.95. The company had a trading volume of 709,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.81. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $216.42 and a 1 year high of $298.99.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

