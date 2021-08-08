ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after purchasing an additional 233,905 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $126,401,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 848,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $2.56 on Friday, hitting $123.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,044,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,615,688. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.37.

