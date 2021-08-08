ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Holdings Increased by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.01. 6,044,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,615,688. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.