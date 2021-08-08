Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report $105.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.70 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $110.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $416.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $413.10 million to $418.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $469.68 million, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $478.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARLO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 992,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,531. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.76. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

