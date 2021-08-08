ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.1% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,736,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,710,866. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

