ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,460 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.7% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,427. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $52.07.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

