ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.5% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

NYSE HON traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $229.68. 1,327,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,091. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

