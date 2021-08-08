Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.42-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.175-8.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.Arrow Electronics also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.420-$3.580 EPS.
ARW traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $118.52. The company had a trading volume of 391,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,557. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.67. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.
About Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
