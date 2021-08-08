Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.42-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.175-8.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.Arrow Electronics also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.420-$3.580 EPS.

ARW traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $118.52. The company had a trading volume of 391,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,557. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.67. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 205,973 shares of company stock valued at $24,131,409. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

