Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARWR. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 1.24. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. Research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

