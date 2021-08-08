Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,950 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Artius Acquisition were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Artius Acquisition by 521.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 359,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Artius Acquisition stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

