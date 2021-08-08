Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $131,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $123.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.27.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.