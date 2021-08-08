Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,703 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,530,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 193,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 151,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,288 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

