Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Masco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,913,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $60.43 on Friday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

