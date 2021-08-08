Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Invests $559,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after acquiring an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,536,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,136,000 after buying an additional 413,863 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in MetLife by 4.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.42.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

