Asio Capital LLC Acquires 3,340 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,153,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,244. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

