Asio Capital LLC Acquires 950 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $83,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $1,500,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 39.2% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.27. The stock had a trading volume of 535,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,878. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

