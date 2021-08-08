Asio Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,492 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.8% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 765,729 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,424,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,944,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,467,697,000 after purchasing an additional 522,460 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,185,327.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $415.12. 1,944,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The firm has a market cap of $391.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

